Nixu pilots flexible data flows between organisations in Finland

The pilot enables flexible data flows between organisations, service providers and users. The service is based on MyData principles according to which individuals themselves manage their own data.

When a construction worker starts work at a construction site in Finland, the supervisor must be able to verify which equipment the worker can use and if the worker has, for example, a valid driver’s license. Construction workers are required to carry these documents with them and keep them safe. Verification takes time and document management is not always easy.

Technology allows the digitalisation of such processes, but the smooth sharing of information has in many cases been difficult due to the complexity of agreements and legal aspects in Finland.

To solve this problem, Vastuu Group has developed a MyData operator platform. All operators sharing or requiring information can join the MyData service, with the various operators obtaining access to the required data quickly and easily based on user consent.

The next phases of the pilot will involve the use of blockchain technology. In the MyData service concept, blockchain technology is used to maintain a compatible company identity register. With this register, the service is not dependent on any single operator.

The means provided by blockchain technology will enable information sharing for everyone in the MyData operator network. Operators can leave or join the network regardless of what others do. All activities are stored in a blockchain, and the information is openly available. No personal user data is stored in blockchains.