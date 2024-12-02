Nixu delivers cyber defence for the Finnish Tax Administration

The Nixu Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) constitutes a package of services for the monitoring, detection, addressing, investigation and prevention of security incidents as well as services for the investigation, management and aftercare of cybercrime. If the CDC detects an actual or a likely security incident, it launches investigation and prevention measures designed in cooperation with the Tax Administration and its other service providers.

For the Finnish Tax Administration, the very nature of its operations makes information security a critical issue. Because the Tax Administration’s services are increasingly digital, it requires highly secured, 24/7 security solutions, latest technology and the expertise of top cybersecurity professionals.