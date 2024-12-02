Nixu buys Expert Solution Support Center to expand customer base

The cybersecurity company’s strategic goal is to become a holistic cybersecurity partner for its clients headquartered in Northern Europe. In this arrangement, Nixu will buy the entire stock of Expert Solution Support Center, specialized in digital identity management support solutions and product support services.

The CEO of ESSC, Menno Doorenspleet, who is also one of the owners of the company, joins Nixu and continues in his current role. The company has operations in the United States, Romania and Australia and the revenue during its last fiscal year was around EUR 3.1 million.