Nine companies to develop one digital identity platform for Swiss consumers

The companies involved in this project are UBS, Credit Suisse, Swisscom, Swiss Post, stock exchange operator SIX, Raiffeisen, Swiss Railways, Zuercher Kantonalbank and insurer Mobiliar. They plan to create a joint venture in 2018for the platform similar to ones in use in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The goal is to enable Swiss users to use just one login profile to order in shops, buy train tickets or do banking transactions.

The government of Switzerland will support the project by certifying the identity of customers, but the consortium partners will provide the infrastructure. The legislation will be introduced by mid-2018 enabling the new digital ID system.