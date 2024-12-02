NIN verification temporarily unavailable in Nigeria

NIMC urged the public to use the tokenization verification platform as it works to restore the NIN verification service. They stated that this is due to the maintenance service being carried out by one of the commission’s network service provider.

This is an online real-time service that allows entities requiring verification have access to the NIMC database. It is equipped with the capacity of tracking usage. It connects the client to the core verification backend.

The authentication and verification services would be restored once the maintenance is concluded and NIMC apologises for any inconvenience this might have caused.