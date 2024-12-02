Nikulipe selects iDenfy's automated identity verification

iDenfy will help onboard Nikulipe’s customers easier online with the new, full-stack identity verification. Nowadays, many businesses strive to provide the highest quality services. Despite that, users become more aware of the fraud risks online; therefore, they tend to have a higher expectation for a positive online experience security-wise.

According to the Guardian’s data, more than GBP 2.3 billion was lost by consumers due to fraud in 2020. This tendency emerged due to the pandemic that accelerated the spread of cybercrime. To prevent such losses, live up to customers’ expectations, and maintain a good reputation, businesses search for new tools that would help battle data breaches, identity theft, or money laundering.

Nikulipe is a global fintech providing payment service providers and their merchants access to consumers in fast-growing markets by creating and connecting local payment methods. The company has recently announced the launch of their Baltic payment method banklinq.

iDenfy provides digital identity verification, compliance, and fraud prevention services with the goal to help organisations protect their customers’ data and prevent cybercrime. iDenfy’s full-stack identity verification solution supports more than 1500 documents, ensuring that the customers registering to the platform are real.

According to iDenfy, it’s less complicated for professional scammers to hack companies’ security systems and use fake identities to conduct further crimes; that’s why implementing a secure and swift ID verification process is essential.

As per Nikulipe, the new method detects risks, this way, if needed, making it easier for the company to plan the next steps safely. With the help of iDenfy, Nikulipe’s customers will verify their identity in 15 seconds or four clicks, which is a great benefit in terms of user experience, according to the official press release.