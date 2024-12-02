Nigerian bank integrates fingerprint recognition login its mobile app

By introducing the fingerprint recognition feature, Diamond Bank mobile app users will no longer be required to remember their user ID and password to login for their business transactions.

Diamond mobile app’s Touch ID feature is now available on iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, iPad Air 2 and the iPad Mini 3.

The app also has other features, including funds transfer, bills payment, events ticket purchase, movie tickets purchase, online shopping wallet top-up as well as search, book and payment for both local and international flights.