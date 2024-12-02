Nigeria to develop national digital identity platform by 2021

The platform aims to support ecommerce, e-payments, e-transactions and other innovations and efforts are ongoing to get all identity-related agencies to harmonize databases and work towards achieving the same objectives. The focus for now and in the next three years would be to give digital identification numbers (NIN) to Nigerians, rather than the issuance of permanent identification cards, according to World Stage Group.

The program is being handled by Federal Government MDAs involved in identity management, which are also members of the Harmonization Committee. The committee has the task to develop a Strategic Roadmap for building a Harmonized Digital National Identity Ecosystem that ensures harmonisation and effectiveness in ID management in Nigeria.

The World Bank has offered to support Nigeria in the development of the ID system, having agreed to embrace the Strategic Roadmap that ensures seamless processing of unique identity numbers for Nigerians.