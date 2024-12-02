NICE launches fraud prevention solution

The solution enables contact centers to detect and prevent fraud using voice biometrics and both speech and desktop analytics. The solution instantly identifies 90% of fraudulent callers in the first few seconds of a call, enabling organizations to investigate unauthorized transactions before they are completed.

Global identity theft, stolen information, and fraud cost organizations more than USD 500 billion a year, according to McAfee. The contact center is being increasingly targeted by fraudster’s intent on taking over accounts, stealing identities, and exploiting organizations and their clients.

NICE Systems is a global provider of software solutions that enables organizations to improve customer experience and business results, ensure compliance, fight financial crime, and safeguard people and assets. NICEs solutions empower organizations to capture, analyze, and apply insights from both structured and unstructured Big Data.