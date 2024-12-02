NICE extends real-time authentication across all voice channels

Organisations can verify their customers’ identity regardless of whether they speak with an agent or an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system. RTA solution has been enhanced to create and utilise one voiceprint for each customer to deliver customer service across all voice channels.

The NICE solution offers a single platform for passively enrolling customers based on historical recordings. This promotes a higher rate of enrollment and customer satisfaction as customers’ issues can be resolved on their channel of choice, whether this be IVR or live agent.

With the NICE RTA solution, callers’ issues are resolved within the natural flow of conversation, without having to answer annoying questions, like “What’s the name of your first grade teacher?” Authentication takes no longer than 15 seconds during live agent calls and 3-5 seconds in IVR.