More about this partnership's capabilities

As digital evidence continues to expand rapidly, handling evidence across various systems is increasing the manual workload for prosecutors. This collaboration introduces efficiency for them by automating the process of collecting, organising, and linking evidence into digital case files in the cloud. Furthermore, it consolidates all evidence into a unified interface.

The PROSECUTORByKarpel (PbK) Case Management Software (CMS) is designed to assist prosecutors in accomplishing tasks effortlessly. It offers features that concentrate on document management, workflow management, electronic docketing, and courtroom calendar organisation. NICE Justice is a digital evidence management solution, that improves how prosecutors' offices handle discovery, exchange digital evidence, and create their work materials. By eliminating the need to handle discs, drives, and emails, and logging into multiple systems for evidence management, attorneys and staff can concentrate on developing and presenting strong cases.

Moreover, the integration of NICE Justice and PbK automates manual processes for managing digital evidence and it synchronises it across systems in real-time for easy access.

How does it work?

When a user initiates a case in the PbK system, a new case is created and assigned to a prosecutor, generating a corresponding case folder in NICE Justice. Evidence from law enforcement is automatically added to the correct case folder and changes in case assignments are updated across systems. NICE Justice offers AI and automation features for managing digital evidence, including case building, transcription, analytics, and intelligent searching capabilities.