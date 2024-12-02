NICE Actimize updates its risk management capabilities; supports OCC guidelines

One reason for this decision is to align with the fraud risk management best practices recommended by recent guidelines issued by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC). As per StreetInsider, the guidelines propose requirements consistent with the risk assessment and risk profile of financial institutions and are designed to set an overarching framework for fraud management. The OCC guidance prescribes a framework aligned with the existing AML/BSA compliance and risk management frameworks.





Moreover, NICE Actimize Fraud Essentials leverages NICE Actimize's market-leading payments fraud prevention, digital banking protection, and case management capabilities to help companies address monitoring, detection, reporting and governance requirements stated in the OCC bulletin. NICE Actimize’s Fraud Essentials key features include: