NICE Actimize unveils new solution to fight synthetic and identity fraud

The company’s New Account Fraud solution takes a comprehensive and fully connected approach that directly addresses fraud loss manifested by stolen and synthetic identities, as well as other fraud schemes associated with the act of opening an account.

Via this initiative, organisations can take a multi-layered end-to-end fraud management approach. From account origination to both early and ongoing account monitoring, NICE Actimize’s New Account Fraud solution detects and prevents fraud across the customer’s lifecycle. NICE Actimize’s solution orchestrates and connects an organization’s current identity verification data and tools using advanced analytics to bring data and identity risk scores into a purpose-built new account fraud monitoring system.

In addition, the New Account Fraud solution is able to utilise the identity proofing data and risk score to enable optimised account opening decisioning, as well as during post account opening early monitoring for dynamic risk-based account access. NICE Actimize’s solution also offers the following capabilities: