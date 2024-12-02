NICE Actimize to release fraud analytics optimization solution

NICE Actimize’s new solution continually monitors anonymized transactional data, which has been pulled in from a wide range of financial services organizations, using machine learning to identify emerging threats.

Additionally, ActimizeWatch provides ongoing fraud intelligence and email advisories to keep financial services organizations away from emerging threat patterns, including information about targeted attacks against new faster payment types and digital channels.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.