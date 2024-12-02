NICE Actimize to offer compliance solution to core banking provider

This partnership will enable the core banking provider to resell Actimize cloud solutions, which will be tightly integrated with the organization’s banking and core payment systems, to its network of financial institutions.

NICE Actimize provides financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address concerns such as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading.