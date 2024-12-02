NICE Actimize reveals KYC Xpress for financial institutions

This initiative automates manual KYC procedures, increasing the speed of KYC processes by more than 80%. Labor intensive KYC checks that are required to be performed on loan applicants are generally done manually and require multiple steps. NICE Actimize KYC Xpress automates these processes, enabling teams to quickly perform KYC checks with confidence, reducing many hours of manual steps to minutes, and minimising errors by up to 40%.

Besides the cost savings, the company’s KYC Xpress provides an audit report, time-stamped for proof of compliance. Moreover, the NICE Actimize KYC Xpress solution is powered by the cloud and it provides organisations with the ability to perform a single search across a comprehensive variety of global data sources. Also, KYC Xpress enables businesses to adhere to KYC regulations and respond to their customers’ critical needs.