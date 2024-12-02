NICE Actimize reveals Fraud Management Platform to fight fraud and facilitate customer experience

The company’s IFM-X introduces new capabilities that support financial services firms’ digital acceleration strategies with fraud management solutions for digital, real-time, and Open Banking channels. By utilising NICE Actimize’s IFM-X platform, financial institutions will achieve best-in-class fraud detection, prevention, and end-to-end operational improvements. IFM-X offers accelerated data acquisition capabilities which enable financial institutions to leverage the vast amount of identity, device and other critical data elements required for advanced enterprise fraud management.

This next-generation fraud management (EFM) platform enables holistic, cross-channel fraud management that is flexible and scalable. IFM-X is driven by ‘Always on AI’ to provide clients with the ability to address new and emerging fraud trends with constantly adapting models that stop new fraud threats in their tracks. The updated NICE Actimize IFM-X platform includes the following features: