NICE Actimize, Refinitiv to expand distribution of SURVEIL-X suite across Asia-Pacific

With expertise in Asia-Pacific and strong established relationships with central banks, Refinitiv will boost the presence of NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X Holistic Surveillance Suite to new market sectors. SURVEIL-X offers risk coverage for buy and sell-side firms, insurance companies, crypto exchanges, regulators and more.

The solution assists with detection, investigation of market abuse, inappropriate communications, unsuitable sales practices, conduct risk and undetectable compliance risks to insulate firms from fines and reputational damage.

NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X provides surveillance coverage with both AI-powered and traditional expert rule-based analytics, and advanced visualisation tools, all on a cloud-native platform that enables risk detection.