NICE Actimize partners Tableau to boost risk management

Leveraging that partnership, NICE Actimize is launching its Visual Analytics Solution to offer visualization and insights into an organization’s financial crime and compliance risks.

NICE Actimize will roll out its Visual Analytics Solution’s packaged content for financial crime risk management across all of its key solutions categories, including case management, fraud, anti-money laundering and markets surveillance.

NICE Actimize currently offers business intelligence tools such as production-style reports, data discovery tools, and APIs for third-party reporting.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.

Tableau Software is a computer software company which produces a family of interactive data visualization products focused on business intelligence.