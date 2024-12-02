NICE Actimize launches its Xceed, a financial crime risk management platform





The company’s solution integrates best-in-class AI, data intelligence, behavioural analytics, and insights within a unified cloud platform designed to bring agility to financial institutions of all sizes, including community and regional banks that are looking to modernise their financial crime risk management solutions.

Xceed combines capabilities of both Guardian Analytics and NICE Actimize providing full coverage for both anti-money laundering and fraud prevention. As such, via the ‘Always On’ AI-based tech, NICE Actimize Xceed’s self-learning capabilities immediately and autonomously adapt to new threats, helping financial institutions meet today’s dynamic risk management needs with laser accuracy, and without the need for a team of data scientists.

With the addition of Xceed, NICE Actimize now brings its unmatched AI and cloud technologies to financial services of any size, meeting the requirements of small and mid-size organisations that can now enjoy capabilities which up until now were available only for organisations at large scale.