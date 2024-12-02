NICE Actimize launches Dark Web Intelligence fraud prevention solution

To address Dark Web fraud schemes, NICE Actimize announced its IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. Deploying, multi-language coverage of the Dark and Deep Web, malware networks, private messaging platforms, and underground fraudster infrastructure and communities, the solution helps FSOs resolve the challenges they face in detecting dynamic fraud and account takeover threats.

Leveraging the power of NICE Actimize’s IFM-X fraud management platform, the Dark Web Intelligence solution provides immediate fraud prevention so FSOs can mitigate customer account takeover attempts, combat card fraud without causing customer friction, and block mule activity. The solution utilises behavioural technology that provides targeted, continuously updated intelligence, and monitoring which can be deployed across post-breach and pre-fraud scenarios.