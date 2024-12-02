NICE Actimize launches Authentication-IQ solution

NICE Actimize’s Authentication-IQ applies analytics that decide the best authentication method to leverage in a given transaction, based on the risk of fraud, consumer preference and cost efficiency. The solution allows financial institutions to optimize authentication methods across digital channels and the contact center, reducing excessive challenges, false positives and overlapping investigations.

Authentication-IQ allows financial service organizations to bridge their authentication and fraud strategies with behavioral analytics that holistically consider a customer’s authentication history along with their account and transactional profiles.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.