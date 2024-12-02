NICE Actimize introduces investigation management solution for risk reduction

The Investigation Management solution acquires, extracts, and stores evidentiary data and new entities, linking them with a click of a button to create actionable entity insights. Additionally, the solution provides guided visual network analysis, showing relations and patterns to help make informed decisions.

The company also recently introduced its Quality Assurance and Productivity Studio solutions working for risk reduction in combination with their case management solution.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.