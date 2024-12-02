NICE Actimize, Infosys team up for end-to-end financial crime solutions





Via this partnership, Infosys will offer its best-in-class delivery capabilities and resell NICE Actimize’s end-to-end financial crime software solutions through either a cloud or on-premises environment to a growing customer base around the world.

NICE Actimize and Infosys will provide their regulatory and compliance solutions and services to support multiple industry sectors. Thus, client organisations will create an efficient path to overcome emerging and rapidly evolving digital threats, and facilitate operational efficiencies while delivering exceptional customer experience.

In addition, the offering will include ‘Infosys Actimize Digital Suite’, a set of accelerators designed for faster time to market and predictability in implementation. It is combined with a cloud offering, and will help in reducing cost of ownership. This proposition encompassing both software and services will further reduce vendor management efforts for clients.