NICE Actimize helps FIs to uncover conduct-related threats

The NICE Actimize Holistic Behavioral Analytics solution, which identifies high-risk entities such as a trader, account, broker, desk or counterparty, enables analysts to spot changes in behavior and instantly open an investigation. In addition to detecting hidden threats, when used in conjunction with the NICE Actimize Markets Surveillance solution, also helps companies assessing alerts for known threats such as insider trading, spoofing and marking the close.

Companies using both solutions can view alerts generated by both traditional analytics and the behavioral data associated with them within NICE Actimize’s case management, enabling analysts to assess the severity of alerts.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.