NICE Actimize agrees to acquire Guardian Analytics





Financial services organisations of all sizes rely on Guardian Analytics’ real-time behavioural analytics and machine learning solutions. Guardian Analytics is powered by the cloud and facilitates deployments and ongoing operations, optimising operational resource efficiency. The acquisition is expected to close in Q4 2020.

The combination of NICE Actimize and Guardian Analytics’ fraud and AML capabilities will empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of the industry’s innovative solutions, to best protect their assets and customers. This combination delivers: