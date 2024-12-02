NICE Actimize adds new features to its SURVEIL-X solution





This all-in-one approach enables Financial Services Organizations (FSOs) to rapidly create, test, and deploy custom analytic risk detection models. As such, business analysts who use SURVEIL-X Studio can create risk models to close coverage gaps and solve complex compliance challenges. Non-technical business analysts can create models using SURVEIL-X Studio’s drag-and-drop interface, choosing from an expansive library of customisable templates or building their own rules from scratch.

SURVEIL-X Studio also features built-in integrations to data services (including trading data and market data), and common business functions and calculations (such as currency conversions and market trends).

SURVEIL-X Studio is part of NICE Actimize’s SURVEIL-X, the industry's AI-powered, cloud-native, true holistic surveillance solution and it detects all forms of risky behaviour to ensure compliance with key global regulations, including MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, MAR, Regulation Best Interest, and others. SURVEIL-X offers unparalleled risk coverage for buy- and sell-side firms, insurance companies, crypto exchanges, regulators, and more by enabling accurate detection, thorough investigation of market abuse, inappropriate sales practices, conduct risk, and other undetectable compliance risks to insulate firms from fines and reputational damage.