NICE Actimize adds features to X-Sight Marketplace for fraud detection; partners with Digital Clues, SQN Banking Systems





The solution connects financial services organisations with data, applications, tools, and service providers, offering both the value of choice and the ability to reduce integration timelines. The new partners which offer customised solutions for the X-Sight Marketplace include Digital Clues – a provider of digital intelligence solutions – and SQN Banking Systems – a check fraud solutions provider that serves a range of financial institutions from large to mid-tier and community banks.

Digital Clues' technology collects and connects digital clues from open sources around the web and beyond to generate insights regarding various illegal or otherwise suspicious activities. Within the process of opening a new account of any type, the Digital Clues platform allows identity detection by web presence profiling. SQN Banking Systems offers on-premise applications and hosted solutions for fraud protection and signature verification. Its solutions detect check, credit card, and mobile fraud with a range of systems and services that includes image fraud analysis, signature verification, transaction fraud analysis, official check verification, mobile signature capture, safe deposit management, and conversion services.