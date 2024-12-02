NICE Actimize 2022 fraud report: threat patterns emerging across financial institutions

The ‘2022 NICE Actimize Fraud Insights Report’ identifies and analyses the leading fraud threats and patterns that impacted most notorious global financial institutions in 2021 and found a 41% increase in attempted fraud, by comparison to similar data from 2021.

The report also highlighted that increased utilisation of mobile devices for everyday purposes, including banking, shopping, and communication, had a serious impact on the fraud landscape of 2021. Different types of fraud involving digital wallets, P2P payments, and traditional check payments were also on the rise and, according to Actimize’s projections, will continue to be a target throughout 2022.

Additionally, the report’s key findings also state that banking and payments transactions using mobile devices have increased substantially and, at the same time, 61% of attempted fraud attacks reported were through account takeovers (ATOs). Across payment channels, almost 47% of attempted fraud wee from card-not-present transactions.

