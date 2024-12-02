NH-ISAC selects Soltra Edge as threat solution

By standardizing on Soltra Edge, NH-ISAC enables its members to detect, prevent and respond to cyber risks and threats.

Soltra Edge is an on-premise software solution that collects cyber threat intelligence from various sources, converts it into an industry standard language and provides actionable intelligence to help users protect their organizations.

NH-ISAC, a non-profit health sector-led organization is recognized by the nations health sector, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the National Security Agency (NSA), FBI, and the National Council of ISACs (NCI Directorate) representing all national critical infrastructures.

Soltra, which developed Soltra Edge, is a joint venture between the Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center (FS-ISAC), an organization focused on sharing critical cyber security threat information worldwide, and The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), a post-trade market infrastructure for the global financial services industry.