NexuWeb acquired by LANDRY et associés

One of the reasons behind the decision is the fact that LANDRY’s values, culture, and vision are aligned with those of NexuWeb’s. NexuWeb has expertise in credit card bank fraud and cryptos with over USD 1.5 million in fraud detection, and via this agreement, it adds anti-fraud services to LANDRY et associés’ existing portfolio.

This transaction allows LANDRY et associés the opportunity to enter the Canadian market in fraud prevention and protection of cryptocurrency transactions. NexuWeb was founded in 2013 and it offers a full range of services tailored for ecommerce, from infrastructure security to content delivery acceleration, as well as fraud prevention and cryptocurrencies.