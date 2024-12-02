Nexus and Zwipe partner to roll out sale of biometric access cards

The sale of Zwipe’s biometric access cards will be launched using the online portal Nexus GO Cards as a Service. The biometric access card enables the user to complete the identity verification process by placing their finger on the fingerprint sensor on the access card before presenting it to the card reader. Only the rightful owner of the card can use it, hence a lost or stolen card, or employees exchanging cards is no longer a security threat. The user’s fingerprint is registered directly and only on the chip on the card, which means there is no need for biometric databases.

Nexus will manage the stock keeping, personalization and distribution of Zwipe Access throughout 15 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Nexus has 300 employees across 15 offices in Europe, India, and the US, as well as a global partner network.