NEXT Biometrics upgrades its USB-based fingerprint reader

The USB-based device, which can be connected to a variety of mobile and desktop computing gear, leverages the same form factor used in NEXT’s “Oyster I” fingerprint reader that was introduced in 2015. The new reader relies on the patented NEXT Active Thermal technology that allows it to overcome interference from dirt or grease that would disrupt other fingerprint sensors. The device can also operate reliably in all relevant environmental conditions.

The USB connectivity allows the sensor to be attached to virtually any PC or notebook computer. NEXT provides hardware drivers and a complete biometric software developer kit (SDK) based on NEXT’s certified partner algorithm for Microsoft Windows 7, 8.1 and 10. The company offers large area fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats.

The sensors can be implemented in a wide range of product formats, including smart cards, notebooks, time and attendance, USB-sensors, smart card readers, secure tokens and access control systems, and many more.