



The new sensor, a FAP 30 solution, provides a 67% larger fingerprint sensing area. This allows for improved accuracy, resolution, and security needed for important applications, including government ID (voting systems, border control, immigration), law enforcement, healthcare and medical information systems, banking and finance, and access control.











The NEXT Granite sensor’s expanded surface area, combined with Active Thermal technology, offers the accuracy, sensitivity, and security needed for robust authentication and identification at scale. NEXT’s Active Thermal feature uses both heat from the finger and 3D imaging to verify the user’s identity.

The sensor reduces its thickness, augmenting image resolution and energy efficiency, while being integrated with devices such as readers, tablets, and terminals. This supports the portability of identification devices and ensures optimal performance across different lighting and environmental conditions.





Potential benefits of the new sensor

The new solution offers several key features, including:

Anti-spoofing and fake finger detection;

Anti-latent rejection;

ISO/IEC 19794-2 template format;

Complete 360-degree rotation tolerance;

One-touch enrolment and verification.

NEXT Biometrics has delivered over 10 million sensors, and its Active Thermal technologies are certified by Aadhaar, FBI-PIV, MOIP Compliance, and NIBSS, according to the company’s data.





NEXT Biometrics' offering

In June 2025, NEXT Biometrics introduced a new fingerprint sensor called L1 Slim, as part of the company’s NEXT Basalt FAP 20 product series.

With this new sensor, the company aimed to provide a compact, yet secure and efficient solution. They also sought to optimise the integration process for the identity verification module, point-of-sale terminal, tablet, and other device manufacturers.