Next Biometrics introduces bezel-free fingerprint scanner

The small footprint of the sensor makes it possible for product designers to introduce a fingerprint sensor without compromising the aesthetics of the device. Next said that the new sensors will sit nearly flush with the surface onto which it is embedded. The sensors are designed to be sunken only 0.4 to 0.6 mm. The company said that the recessed position aids in locating the sensor by touch.

NEXT offers area fingerprint sensors. A range of product formats including smartphones, tablets, computers, doors, time registration systems, wearables, payment terminals, flashdrives, USB-tokens, key fobs and many more are targeted.