Nexstar launches KYC and AML platform

The new platform is part of a fintech solution designed to be used by organisations involved in banking, gaming, insurance and card programmes amongst others.

The product tied into a number of global databases to carry out background checks on both individuals and corporates, including criminal records, financial and personal history, employment and payroll services databases, insurance and all other KYC and AML requirements.

The KYC platform had been designed to work on traditional banking and financial systems as well as new fintech technologies, with a bias towards blockchain, hyperledger, cryptocurrency and internet of things.