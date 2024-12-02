Nexo obtains the SOC 2 Type 2 certification

The audit was conducted by technology-enabled security and compliance partner A-LIGN, and it included a thorough inspection of Nexo’s processes. By successfully completing the audit, Nexo affirms that the company’s software, people, infrastructure, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been reviewed formally and were found compliant with the most rigorous data privacy and protection laws around the world.

Some of the primary highlights of Nexo’s security infrastructure include modern identity verification technologies, 256-bit SSL encryption, and alignment with the CCSS Level 3 and ISO/IEC 27001 standards.

Representatives from A-LIGN talked about Nexos’s recent achievement and emphasised the company’s commitment to the security and privacy requirements of their clients. They also highlighted the importance of automation software and experience when it comes to producing high-quality audit reports. A-LIGN was founded in 2009 to help companies navigate the complexities of cybersecurity and compliance by offering customised solutions that align specifically with each organisation’s unique goals and objectives.

In the company press release, Nexo officials talked about the importance of trust, particularly when validated by impartial third parties. They also revealed their commitment to ensuring the protection of their clients' data and their holdings on the Nexo platform.

More information about SOC 2

The SOC 2 examination is recognised globally and is regarded as a gold standard compliance indicator in the financial service industry. SOC 2 was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), and according to them, these reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need detailed information and assurance about the controls at a service organization in regards to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process users’ data and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

The primary difference between SOC 2 Types 1 and 2 is that the first step reports on a company’s internal security and control measures during a specific point in time, whereas the second step involves an evaluation over an extended period. AICPA and CIMA joined forces in 2017 to form an international alliance that promotes accounting and finance in every part of the world.