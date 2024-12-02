Nexio teams with Chargebacks911 to defend merchants from chargebacks

According to the True Cost of Fraud report by LexisNexis, ecommerce fraud surged by 18% in 2021 and merchants lost an estimated USD 20 billion due to criminal activity compared to USD 17.5 billion the year before. With these figures growing year-on-year, Nexio is leveraging Chargebacks911’s industry-leading technology to deliver security to its merchants, while protecting and defending against chargebacks and disputes.

This is achieved as Chargebacks911’s suite of platforms addresses every stage of the process, from customer service before the sale takes place, through to revenue recovery. This end-to-end approach delivers an augmented customer experience to Nexio’s merchants and provides them with a path to revenue growth. This could include increased opportunities for new contracts and leads to occur through cross-selling and warm referrals, as the partnership leverages the combined company audiences.

Nexio gives companies control over their payments, connecting them to tools and the ability to scale where and when they are ready. Their technology provides a payments orchestration layer built with a modern technology stack in a modular and agile form that integrates with merchants to enable them to access the payment technologies needed. Combined with Chargebacks911 acquirer agnostic solutions, merchants are placed to achieve their desired results in global commerce.