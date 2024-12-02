New Zealand invites to feedback on its AML/CFT Act

The consultation is part of a review of the Act that began in July 2021, to help strengthen New Zealand’s AML/CFT system and ensure it is still fit for purpose.

The FATF’s Mutual Evaluation Report, released in April, identified 12 areas of AML/CFT risk where New Zealand is only partially compliant. These shortcomings include sensitive issues such as politically exposed persons (PEPs), money or value transfer services (MVTS), internal controls, higher-risk countries, wire transfers, beneficial owners, and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions’ (DNFBPs) due diligence, regulation, and supervision.

The intended outcome of the review is to make New Zealand a much harder place for money laundering to occur. It is estimated that over USD 1 billion a year from drug dealing and fraud is laundered through New Zealand businesses.