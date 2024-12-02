New Zealand consumers urged to tighten online security

The campaign, Connect Smart Week, is being backed by more than 100 public and private sector organisations. Cyber-safety organisation Netsafe said it was notified of 8061 cyber-scams and frauds in 2015 through which people lost more than USD 8 million.

A growing threat has been the emergence of ransomware, with cyber criminals using malware to scramble files stored on people’s computers and smartphones and then threatening to delete them permanently if a ransom is not paid.

Research carried out ahead of Connect Smart Week suggested that only 52% of New Zealanders with a work smartphone had a password on it and the figure was 44% for work-issued tablet.