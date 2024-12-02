New UK office opened by IDnow

The company is the supplier of identity verification as a service solutions, with more than 250 customers including N26, Commerzbank, and UBS. With the opening of a department in UK, the fintech is aiming to establish a strategic location for the Anglo-Saxon region.

IDnow representatives consider that London is an important strategic location for them, ‘even in a possible Brexit scenario’. The company’s customers already operating in the UK welcome this expansion step, as they benefit directly from the new location.