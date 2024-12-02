New ruling clarifies compensation claims over data breaches

Previously, the rules under the Data Protection Act 1998 surrounding data protection breaches had been interpreted as only allowing compensation claims if a breach caused a financial loss. But following the ruling, Clause 13 of the Act will now be interpreted so that it is no longer necessary to show financial loss for a compensation claim to be made.

The decision by the Court of Appeal is also consistent with the future trend of data protection legislation - the draft EU Data Protection Regulation will mean that someone can seek damages regardless of a financial loss.