New research finds organisations do not see the value of digital ID



According to the announcement, the study has revealed high levels of ongoing uncertainty around digital identity. The new UK research sought to benchmark relying party organisational thinking about digital identity, seeking to check what it means to different buyers in different industry sectors.





The research highlighted that industry explanation and technical language adds uncertainty and confusion. Multiple different interchangeable descriptions were used during the research and meant different things to different respondents. There was an accompanying feeling that digital ID is therefore steeped in technical complexity, making it hard to understand. Organisations want to see real-life examples of digital ID in action, driving value for different types of organisations, use cases and, importantly, the end user experience.











The third core theme of the research is linked to language and value. Respondents in regulated businesses wanted clarity that regulators and industry professional bodies were comfortable with digital ID being used in their risk frameworks. They wanted confidence that it was transparent, could lead to required outcomes and met the standards and guidance that was required for their type of business.





Furthermore, the study emphasises the importance of simple value explanations presented in straightforward language and confirming any risk framework guidance to instil confidence and foster interest in the market. Additionally, the research also revealed a perception of digital ID as disconnected and, to some degree, divergent. The findings suggest a lack of alignment between the private and public sectors, with emerging and evolving expectations in anticipation of regulatory guidance.





The different global obligations around data access, standards, regulation, privacy and security have added to the view of digital ID as highly complex and an unfinished article. It is creating uncertainty rather than a view that the digital ID ecosystem is fit for purpose and ready to use.





Unlocking digital ID potential

The research focused on eight uses cases where digital ID will play a crucial role – recruitment, healthcare provisioning, retail credit, retail payments, wealth, home rental, gambling services and loyalty use cases.







Officials at OIX stated that it is important that barriers to digital ID adoption are removed, as organisations will see vast benefits if digital ID is applied within these use cases. Part of the issue is the uncertainty they feel around digital ID solution providers. The research shows that they want providers they can trust and evidence that the solutions work. They’re looking for proven implementations, certification, and sector specific solutions.





A key part of OIX’s mission is to provide education to relying parties to enable them to understand, accept and implement digital ID. This research helps the firm refine its focus on how it will achieve this goal.





