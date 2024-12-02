New members join the Open Identity Exchange organization

Alos, Escher Group, E-sign, Etive/Digital Log Book, KYCme, Morpho(SAFRAN) and Tricerion Limited have joined as general members.

The new OIX members join a group of digital identity providers including Adobe, CA Technologies, Equifax, Experian, Google, KPMG, LexisNexis, Microsoft, PayPal, Ping Identity, Salesforce, SecureKey, Symantec, T-Mobile, UK Cabinet Office, Verizon and many other companies and organizations dedicated to accelerating open options for managing digital identities.

OIX develops and registers trust frameworks: pre-negotiated sets of business, legal, and technical agreements that provide mutual assurance that online transactions can be trusted. OIX is a neutral, technology agnostic, non-profit trade organization where members from across multi-business sectors can come together to share domain expertise, joint research, and pilot projects to test real world use cases to drive the expansion of existing online services and the adoption of new online solutions.