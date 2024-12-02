New feature in Office 2016 blocks macro-based malware

Macros are used to load dynamic content in Word, Excel and PowerPoint programs. Cyber criminals send macro malware through spam messages that, via social engineering, trick users to download documents. Then they are instructed to exit Protected View and Enable Macros to view the whole content. Malicious scripts in the documents macro are executed, and the malware is loaded from a remote server, downloaded onto the computer and launched.

Microsoft said the feature can help enterprise administrators to assess macro use to a set of trusted workflows and provide end-users with a different and stricter notification.