New evidence in Yahoos breaches case: forged cookies

The tech company disclosed two massive data breaches in 2016. Furthermore, Yahoo said for Reuters that some of the latest intrusions can be connected to the “same state-sponsored actor believed to be responsible for the 2014 breach”. Back in 2014, at least 500 million accounts were affected.

In its latest annual filing, Yahoo believed “an unauthorized third party accessed the companys proprietary code to learn how to forge certain cookies”. These cookies have been invalidated so they cannot be used to access user accounts, the company continued.

Forged cookies allow an intruder to access a users account without a password.

Also, the company said for Reuters that it would not award Chief Executive Marissa Mayer a cash bonus for 2016, following the independent committees findings related to the 2014 security incident.