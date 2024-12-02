New citizen digital identity platform revealed by WISeKey

CityNext is Microsoft’s global project aiming to transform government infrastructure. Through this initiative, both companies combine technology with innovative ideas to connect governments, businesses and citizens with city services that increase efficiencies, reduce costs, foster a more sustainable environment and cultivate communities where people thrive.

The Managed WISeKey Root of Trust (RoT) enables operating systems (OS) and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of online transactions. This identity management platform for IOT will be connected to Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft-based platforms to protect the devices and secure the interactions among and between objects and people.