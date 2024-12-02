Neustar's authentication and identity services receive approval from Kantara

As the provider of a Credential Service, approved by Kantara Initiative, Neustar can more effectively serve the federal market and address digital identity proofing and authentication service requirements with accurate identity verification.

In addition, the NIST 800-63-3 guidelines aim to decrease the risks of unauthorised access to individuals’ information by standardising the security requirements for all citizen-facing applications that require a high degree of trust, beginning with digital identity verification. Designated within the Kantara NIST 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval, Neustar’s approval offers a trusted service to federal agencies.

For call centre agents, Neustar Inbound Authentication verifies and authenticates an inbound caller’s identity before a government agency’s IVR system engages with the caller. For web users and those accessing digital services, Neustar Digital Identity Risk authenticates the consumer behind the device by automatically comparing the applicant’s submitted PII to device-based observations and corroborating the device information with the person’s offline identity data. Powered by Neustar’s OneID, Neustar authentication solutions reduce risk exposure and maximise efficiencies for government agencies, while also removing friction and facilitating the citizen experience for legitimate customers.