Neustar reveals its new data management solution, Unified Identity

The solution, which connects people, location, and device data, is powered by Neustar’s identity graph platform, OneID, and it transforms data management to enable better data-driven decision making and outcomes for brands by supporting data onboarding, linking, enrichment, and validation.

The aim of Neustar Unified Identity is to enable brands to develop identity-based, privacy-forward approaches that faciliate omnichannel customer data quality, management, and governance across marketing, analytics, and technology use cases, as per AiThority.

Unified Identity is a core offering part of Fabrick, Neustar’s next generation Customer Identity Platform, and it provides the identity data, ML, and cross-channel linkages brands need to power advanced CRM data hygiene and enrichment, onboarding, omnichannel media planning, and audience targeting use cases. In addition, the solution connects and augments online and offline data via a single next-generation identity infrastructure that has built in linkages across the marketing technology, data science, and CRM-technology worlds.