Neustar reveals flexible digital ID solutions

With this, the company has expanded its digital identity risk portfolio in a bid to address the needs of companies looking for a more flexible customer identity authentication solution, Planet Biometrics suggests.

Neustar Digital Identity Risk Pro provides best-in-class fraud prevention by incorporating more than 200 data points to generate a device score, an IP score, and an overall identity risk score. These data points include device-based verification, device behavioural attributes, IP-based verification, IP-based behavioural attributes, geolocation signals, and deep online-to-offline identity linkage analysis using the Neustar OneID system.

The company’s Digital Identity Risk Flex is a digital authentication solution using fewer data points and designed for rapid deployment. It supplies IP-based verification, IP-based behavioural attributes, geolocation signals, and deep identity linkage analysis to generate an IP identity risk score.